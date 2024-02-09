Shaun Spencer-Hester, granddaughter of Harlem Renaissance Icon Anne Spencer, to speak at inspiring evening event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Shaun Spencer Hester

Shaun Spencer-Hester, the executive director and curator of the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum in Lynchburg, VA, will be the guest speaker for an evening event "Celebrating Anne Spencer House & Garden" at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Feb. 22.

The event will feature a reception at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by Shaun's lecture at 6 p.m. in the Linn-Henley Lecture Hall.

Shaun, the granddaughter of Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer, is dedicated to preserving her grandmother's home and garden, which served as a gathering place for influential African American figures.

The garden, a national historic landmark, was Anne Spencer's sanctuary and inspiration for her poetry.

To register, visit bbgardens.org/event/celebrating-anne-spencer-house-garden.