Southern Tales 2024 brings historic narrative to Life at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be the backdrop for "Southern Tales 2024" on Feb. 25 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to experience a retelling of "A Sweet Strangeness Thrills My Heart: The Journal of Sallie Independence Foster, 1861–1887," presented by storyteller Dolores Hydock and musician Bobby Horton.

At 12 years old, Sallie Independence Foster lived in Florence, Alabama when the Civil War started in 1861. She started a diary then and continued writing in it for 26 years. In a special performance, storyteller Dolores Hydock and music historian Bobby Horton blend Sallie's diary entries with camp songs, popular tunes, and original melodies. Together, they share a touching and humorous true story of Sallie's life during a time when innocence clashed with the realities of war.

Tickets for this unique event are available for $25, and registration is required at bbgardens.org.