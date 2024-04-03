Sozo Children to host inaugural Sozo Safari at the Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Lexi Coon The Birmingham Zoo has recently introduced Special Saturdays to it's recurring events list to help educate those with disabilities about the different animals in the zoo.

Join Sozo Children for a walk on the African Trail at the Birmingham Zoo. Feed giraffes, take photos with elephants and meet other interesting creatures during the inaugural Sozo Safari. The all ages event will take place April 20 at 5 p.m.

“We are excited to launch a new, family-friendly event this year at the Birmingham Zoo,” said Suzanne Owens, CEO of Sozo Children. “Sozo Safari just makes sense for our ministry, which works with children in Uganda, to share a bit about what we do in a setting that allows us to experience a bit of Africa as well.”

The Sozo Children’s Choir, currently on their fifth tour of the United States, will be on hand to perform during the event. The choir, which performs in churches, schools and businesses around the country, is comprised of 13 children from Uganda who have toured Alabama, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida during their “Revolution Tour.” The 2024 tour will conclude in May with performances in New York City.

In addition to the choir performance, Sozo Safari will feature a DJ, a pizza dinner, a photo booth, games and opportunities to feed elephants and giraffes included with each ticket. Prices range from $30 for individual tickets to $170 for a family pack of six tickets. Proceeds from Sozo Safari will benefit the ministry of Sozo Children which hopes to raise $75,000 or more from the event.

Sozo Children is a Birmingham-based ministry serving children in Uganda who have been rescued from extreme circumstances such as abuse, abandonment and trafficking. The ministry provides housing, healthcare, counseling and an education to more than 150 children in Uganda and operates an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. in Birmingham which provides a portion of funding for the ministry and serves as a launching point for local outreach opportunities.

“Our goal as a ministry is to equip each of the children in our care to be effective disciples for Jesus,” said Owens. “They are the next generation of leaders in their homeland, so we aren’t trying to westernize them but we equip them by walking alongside them sharing our common faith in Christ. We hope everyone who comes to Sozo Safari will visit with us and learn more about the children we serve in Africa.”

-Submitted by Sozo Children