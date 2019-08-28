Legislators provide updates at State of the State Luncheon

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Rep. David Faulkner discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media David Silverstein, a business owner in Mountain Brook, directs a question on the topic of Medicaid and healthcare to members of the Alabama State House of Representatives and Senate during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Students of Mountain Brook High School’s 2019-2020 Leadership Mountain Brook listen as members of the Alabama State House of Representatives and Senate discuss topics at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Sen. Dan Roberts, center, discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Sen. Jabo Waggoner, far-right, discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Congressman Gary Palmer, a State Senator in the U.S. House of Representatives for Alabama, listens as members of the Alabama State House of Representatives and Senate discuss topics at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Paul DeMarco moderates a discussion with Alabama State Representatives during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Sen. Jabo Waggoner, right, discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Rep. David Faulkner, left, discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Sen. Dan Roberts discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Sen. Dan Roberts, second from right, discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mayor Stewart Welch listens as members of the Alabama State House of Representatives and Senate discuss topics at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Rep. David Faulkner discusses topics during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Guests listen as members of the Alabama State House of Representatives and Senate during the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted its State of the State Luncheon on Tuesday at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

It featured a panel discussion with State Rep. David Faulkner, State Sen. Dan Roberts and State Sen. Jabo Waggoner — three Republicans who represent Mountain Brook and its neighboring communities in Montgomery.

Former U.S. Rep. Paul DeMarco moderated the discussion. It centered around items addressed in the most recent legislative session, which concluded in the late spring.

Waggoner has served in the state Legislature since the 1960s and said this past session was one of the most controversial he’s experienced. Legislators tackled topics such as abortion, medical marijuana use and the introduction of a state lottery.

“You win some and you lose some,” Waggoner said. “The lottery passed the Senate but failed in the House. Medical marijuana passed the Senate but failed in the House. Gasoline tax passes.”

DeMarco initiated the discussion by asking about the gas tax increase that will take effect Sept. 1. A 10-cent per gallon increase will be phased in over three years to generate revenue for rebuilding infrastructure around the state.

“We have bridges in this state that school buses cross over every day, every day,” Waggoner said. “And they do not meet code. Very unsafe.”

Faulkner said the state has not adjusted its gas tax since 1992, even as costs for materials have risen. While he's generally opposed to raising taxes, Faulkner said this was a step Alabama needed to take.

DeMarco then asked about the lottery bill that didn’t make it through the full Legislature. Waggoner said it will likely be reintroduced in 2020 and is confident that it will pass, should it succeed in the Legislature and go to a state referendum.

He said the state needs money, particularly in its general fund. He said the fund is depleted by two chief sources: Medicaid and prisons.

Faulkner fielded a question from the audience about the state’s reluctance to expand Medicaid. He said that health care is a major, complicated and costly issue, and expanding Medicaid would require millions of dollars.

“I wish there was an easy answer,” he said. “I don’t have an easy answer.”

Roberts provided insight into the state’s prisons, many of which he said are beyond repair. He said Alabama needs new prisons and acknowledged the state is in a tough situation.

The legislators also spoke about medical marijuana. Faulkner said the state has formed a task force to study its use. While Roberts said he isn’t convinced that legalizing medical marijuana is the best idea, Waggoner expressed his support.

He said he is traditionally opposed to any legislation regarding marijuana and was going to vote against the latest bill automatically. But instead, he performed his due diligence. Waggoner said he sought out the opinions of trusted physicians and lawyers and asked them if the proposed bill would be a gateway to recreational marijuana use.

He received assurance that it wouldn't be a gateway and voted for it. But it failed in the House.

Education was one of the final topics discussed at the luncheon, and the conversation revolved around proposed modifications to the state school board. In 2020, Alabamians will vote on a constitutional amendment that would change the state school board from an elected to an appointed body. Waggoner said Gov. Kay Ivey would make appointments, but the Senate would have to confirm them.

Faulkner said the state school board is currently dysfunctional and schools statewide are struggling. Alabama, he said, is one of the few states that still elects a school board.

“Most states that do well don’t elect their school board,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner also encouraged Mountain Brook residents to vote in the schools tax referendum on Sept. 24 and impressed the importance of participating in the 2020 census.

Alabama could lose a congressional seat if not enough people take part, Faulkner said. That could lead to a loss of funding.

“This is huge,” Faulkner said. “We will be hit with a major blow if we don’t get counted.”