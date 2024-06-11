Stoneridge traffic island gets upgrade

× Expand Photo courtesy of Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Shanda Williams Shanda Williams

The traffic island on Stoneridge Drive will have a new look because of action taken by the Mountain Brook City Council.

Parks and Recreation Director Shanda Williams the traffic island on Stoneridge resembles an exclamation point with a variety of plants on the ends of the long part.

“There are knockout roses, junipers and grasses,” she said. “They're looking kind of rough so I approached the homeowners that we've worked with.

“We all worked together with Aimee Reese and Helen Drennen from our island committee and came up with a simpler plan of just azaleas and flora,” Williams said. “In the dot of exclamation point, we'll add a tree later this fall when it gets to be the right time to plant.”

All of the plants will be removed from the island except the hollies and existing trees. Encore azaleas and liriope will be planted.

"The island formula qualifies this one for $3,000 and we're sitting right at about $2,400. I've got it budgeted."

Williams reported that The street sign will need to be moved, with Public Works handling that. “We believe this change will not only look better, but make maintenance easier on the Parks and Rec department,” she said.

The council also agreed to signing a contract with Nimrod Long Associates to design the last section of sidewalk connection on Locksley Drive. Ultimately, the city’s Public Works Department will perform this project, which will be paid from the general fund.

In other action, the council:

Passed a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in the 2024 “Back-to-School” sales tax holiday from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 19, until midnight on Sunday, July 21. The city will exempt certain school supplies, computers and clothing from municipal sales or use tax.

Authorized a consulting agreement with Cardinal Technology Consulting Services of Alabama.

Authorized the sale or disposal of surplus property.

Authorized the agreement with Trobaugh for auditing services.

Passed a resolution authorizing an agreement with UAB PEM and the Mountain Brook Fire Department.

“It's an agreement with Dr. Shea Duerring of UAB over swapping doctors,” Deputy Fire Chief Stacey Cole said. “Dr. Dennis Jones, who's been our medical director for the last three-and-a-half years … has gotten really busy with his main job and we're getting a little bit more activity from that individual. Dr. Duerring's agreed to come onboard and be a part of that.”

The next meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council is 7 p.m. on June 24.

