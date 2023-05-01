‘Tails in the Trails set for May 5

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo ‘Tails in the Trails event will feature two signature cocktails inspired by some of the zoo’s residents.

The Birmingham Zoo’s annual ‘Tails in the Trails fundraiser will be held on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event, now in its 13th year, will benefit the new Cougar Crossing habitat at the zoo.

“Visitors can expect a wild night of new animal experiences, [including] our new Eastern black rhinos, primates and flamingos,” said Jennifer Ogilvie, the zoo’s marketing and public relations manager. “There will also be a live DJ and ambassador animals.”

Recently opened on March 25, the Eastern black rhino exhibit and the Shook Foundation Primate Trek will be accessible during ‘Tails in the Trails, as well as other animal photo opportunities.

“We’ll also have a 360-degree photo booth, 15 local foodie favorites from area restaurants and two signature cocktails,” Ogilvie said.

The official cocktails for ‘Tails in the Trails 2023 are the Cougar Cocktail rum punch and Moyo Margarita. The margarita is named after one of the new Eastern black rhinos. All guests must be 21 and over for this event, and no admittance or refunds can be made without ID.

Leigh Collins, the zoo’s vice president of development, said, “A fun time at the zoo isn’t just for kids! No one throws a party like the Birmingham Zoo — and this event, with its unique offerings, will surprise and delight everyone who attends.”

Tickets include one free drink per person, and additional drink tickets can be purchased during the event or in advance. Until May 4, standard tickets are $35 per person or $65 per couple plus tax. An unlimited drink wristband and event entry tickets are $55 per person or $105 per couple plus tax. Day-of ticket prices rise by $5 per person or $10 per couple.

For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/tails2023.