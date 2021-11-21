Teaching kids to be strong

× Expand Photo courtesy of KidStrong. The Greystone location of KidStrong will be the first in the state. They have a tentative grand opening date of Dec. 4 at its location on U.S. 280 in front of Tattersall Park.

When KidStrong opens its first local franchise in Greystone, it will spread the idea its founders had four years ago: building kids with stronger bodies, minds and character.

The programming at KidStrong is based on three core pillars: brain development (problem solving, mental toughness, focus); character development (leadership, confidence, teamwork, giving back) and physical development (gymnastics, multisports, fitness and ninja).

Chris Weber is the area developer and owner of the Greystone franchise. He has been working in franchising for 11 years and was part of the team that brought Orange Theory to the Birmingham market.

KidStrong

WHERE: 5403 U.S. 280, Greystone

CALL: 205-778-4280

WEB: kidstrong.com/greystone

“I found KidStrong through my business partner,” Weber said. “He was involved in KidStrong when it first started in Frisco, Texas, in 2017 and then became a franchise at the end of 2018. We ended up jumping at this because we wanted to change the lives of parents and kids.”

The Greystone location of KidStrong will be the first in the state. It will have a tentative grand opening date of Dec. 4 at its location on U.S. 280 in front of Tattersall Park.

In addition to Birmingham, Weber also bought development rights for Louisiana and Huntsville and most recently acquired the northern Atlanta area. He plans to open three to five locations in the greater Birmingham area, the same number in Huntsville and 10 locations in the Atlanta area.

Weber said the 4,500-square-foot space of a former mattress store matched exactly with what was needed for the floor plan. It will feature a two-floor setup that allows two classes to run simultaneously.

Participants will learn everything from how to shake hands and look people in the eye to how to do a pullup. The concept prepares them more than just being athletes; it prepares them to be better people.

“We focus on building the whole child,” Webster said. “We have a whole child development mental program and believe fitness is the best place to learn. We teach life skills that help kids be more confident and mentally tough and our brain program focuses on improving mental development, problem solving and creativity.”

Each 45-minute class begins with an affirmation: “I am strong, I am brave, I can do this.” Weber said the program is community-focused, and it works to bridge the gap on building skills that aren’t taught in school or in sports.

“Our curriculum is science-based and parent focused,” he said. “We have a team of programmers, everyone from doctors and physical therapists to pediatric occupational therapists, and our board is full of advisers from school boards from physical education.”

Classes are for children who can walk up to age 11, and they are segmented by age groups. Parents of children 4 and younger participate in class with their children, and for those ages 5 and older, parents can watch from the lobby.

Weber said after about eight weeks in the program, parents can see massive changes in their children. He said kids who are socially shy typically excel at KidStrong, as the programming makes them comfortable with themselves and gives them courage they need.

The location will be open seven days a week and offer classes in mornings and afternoons, along with birthday parties and camps.

“This is what kids need now more than ever,” Weber said. “Our goal is to change 100,000 kids’ lives.”

Brought to you by our sister paper: 280living.com

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next