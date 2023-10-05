The Dance Foundation to host annual 18th annual Bargain Costume Closet sale

× Expand Copy of bargaincostumecloset 1 (Announcement) (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1

Join The Dance Foundation, a Homewood non-profit, for the 18th annual Bargain Costume Closet Sale on Friday, Oct. 6. This event supports The Dance Foundation's Tuition-Assistance and Community In Motion Programs. Shop donated items at incredibly low prices from noon to 3 p.m. at The Dance Foundation.

No entry fee; cash and cards accepted. The event is perfect for parents with school-going kids who love themed dress-up days and for dance enthusiasts looking for ew and used dancewear at unbeatable prices.

Early shopping privileges at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Accepting new and gently-used leotards, skirts, new tights, ballet, tap, jazz, and character shoes, character costumes, dress-up clothes, accessories, and school dress-up items.

Since 2005, the event has received nationwide donations, raising thousands of dollars to support dance classes and provide dancewear to needy students.

The Dance Foundation, established in 1975 as a non-profit, is committed to teaching the art of dance to all and nurturing creativity, curiosity, and confidence.