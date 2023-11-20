The Wacky Tacky Light Tour set for four nights in December

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Mark Peavy. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Mark Peavy. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Mark Peavy. Prev Next

Fresh Air Family’s Wacky Tacky Light Tour seeks out the best-of-the-worst holiday lights in Birmingham on the nights of Dec. 12, 14, 19 and 21.

In 2022, more than 1,000 people attended the event.

“There are a lot of tacky people and I am proud to be one of them,” said Verna Gates, the original wacky tackier, and executive director of Fresh Air Family.

Dress up, gather your friends/family/colleagues/club to join you on the season’s best joy ride. All for a good cause: this past summer, this fundraiser for Fresh Air Family provided nearly $50,000 in financial aid to summer campers who could not have otherwise attended Gross Out Camp, an award-winning science camp. 64 camps were based in 22 locations across Alabama.

Gates personally curates the route.

The event begins at the Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd. The mid-point is Soho Social, where guests can refresh themselves and their drinks. Tours leave every 15 minutes, at 6, 6:10, 6:20, 6:30, 6:40, 6:50, 7, 7:10, 7:20 and 7:30 p.m.

Reservations required. Price is $47.50 for tickets and private buses are available for businesses, clubs, teams, neighbors, friends, family and groups. Tickets available at FreshAirFamily.org/Wacky-Tacky.

Tickets for individuals and groups on sale now, seating is limited. Participants reserve a bus time with open seating. Or, if they have a private bus, only their group will ride on it.

For more information, visit FreshAirFamily.org. Fresh Air Family is a 501c3 non-profit.