The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting "Designing a Potager Garden" on April 30 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Tracy Britnell of Just Dig It Farms will share the fascinating history, essential elements, and practical techniques for creating a kitchen garden.

The session will take place in the Ireland Room and will be instructed by Tracy Britnell.

Tickets are priced at $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.