Traffic strips have become a ‘nuisance’ to homeowners

Mountain Brook residents that live near the intersection of Overton Road and North Woodbridge Road have asked the Mountain Brook City Council for relief from a “nuisance” the city installed to address a traffic concern.

The city installed traffic strips in 2021 as a way to warn drivers as they round a blind curve on their way to North Woodbridge.

Ryan Ramage told the council that noise from rumble strips on Overton Road “makes sitting outside very challenging, if not miserable.”

“It's really excessive,” he said. “One of our neighbors ... They need noise machines in their house, in every room in the house. This is an all-night ordeal when people are going over them. It's hard to enjoy the property.”

Ramage has his house on the market. He said prospective buyers have liked the house, “until they walk outside.”

“It's pretty excessive,” he said. “It goes from sunup to sundown.”

Mem Stewart Webb Jr., who lives next door to Ramage on Overton Road, described the noise from the strips as “obnoxious.”

“Da-dink, da-dink, da-dink, da-dink. They just keep rolling and rolling and rolling,” he said. “Specifically in the back yard and on the backside of the property, it's a true nuisance.”

Councilman Gerald Garner said he has heard the noise and said an alternative should be found. He added that he is unsure whether the rumble strips have curbed accidents there.

“We want to do things in the public interest,” he said. “We want to do things to improve public safety. Does it mean that it always works? Sometimes there are unintended consequences. This might be one of them, but I would definitely say revisit it. Let's look at it. Let's listen to it because if it's being more of a nuisance in my opinion than it is actually being a benefit, then we need to rethink that.”

Police Chief James “Jaye” A. Loggins said a 3-way stop sign had been proposed at the intersection of Overton and North Woodbridge. He said that idea would yield accidents.

“It's not going to be the first car struck at the stop sign,” he said. “It's gonna be the second or third car that gets hit because of the curve.”

City officials will study the matter to determine if a better warning – perhaps flashing lights – can be found.

Other items of note from the March 27 meeting included:

Chief Loggins said he approved of a request for a stop sign to be installed on Lewis Circle at Weatherton Drive. City Manager Sam Gaston said area residents will be notified of the possible traffic control.

The council approved the appointment of Dustin Dew to the city’s board of landscape design. Dew is also a board member of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

The panel also approved a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for contingency funding for the electronic collection event at the Birmingham Zoo. The most recent event was held on January 23.

Council members spoke briefly about whether the city should continue offering access to council meetings via Zoom. Gaston said a survey of other cities was going to be done but the city manager learned that Alabaster had already conducted a survey.

The council accepted the supplemental proposal for additional services with Sain and Associates regarding the roundabout project.

The council authorized an additional consulting services agreement with Schoel Engineering on the redesign of drainage improvements at Pine Crest Road and Canterbury United Methodist Church.

The council approved the execution of a contract agreement with Stone and Sons Electrical on the demolition and installation of LED lighting inside the Parks and Recreation building.

The council awarded a bid to Ladd’s Golf and Turf LLC for turf mowing equipment.

The council authorized the expense allowance and budget amendment for the city clerk.

The council amended the city’s storm water management program plan.

The council reaffirmed voting districts, permanently removing Cherokee Bend Elementary School as a polling district.

The next regular meeting of the city council is 7 p.m. on April 10.