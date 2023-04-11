Trailblazer Challenge Junior set for April 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish Alabama.

On April 15, kids will be raising money for Wish Kids by hiking 2.63 miles in one day at Make-A-Wish Alabama's 2nd Annual Trailblaze Challenge Junior.

The event will take place at Red Mountain Park with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. and the hike at 9:30 a.m.

Trailblaze Junior is a one-day hiking event where kids will hike 2.63 miles (to mimic the mileage for Make-A-Wish Alabama’s signature Trailblaze Challenge event), all while benefiting wish kids in Alabama.

There will be an aid station with water, sports drinks and snacks, as well as a fun finish line. Any child aged 16 and younger can register to participate. The registration fee is $35 per participant, and each hiker will receive a shirt, goodie bag, and a finisher’s medal.

All Junior Trailblazers will also have their ownfundraising page where donors can direct funds and participants can track their progress. Fundraising is optional, and participants may set their own fundraising goals.

To register, visit alabamatrailblaze.com/trailblazejunior.

Make-A-Wish Alabama creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since the chapter’s founding, more than 1,000 wishes have been granted for children across all 67 counties of Alabama.