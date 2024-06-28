Trash pickup reminder: collections delayed by July Fourth holiday

× Expand Courtesy of the City of Mountain Brook Friday's trash pickup will be delayed until Saturday due to the holiday.

Trash pickup in Mountain Brook will be delayed by one day the week of July 1 due to the July Fourth holiday.

The city made the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday, reminding residents that Independence Day is an observed holiday by AmWaste, the city's garbage collection service.

The post read, “Garbage pickup will be conducted twice during the week of July 1 in order to allow AmWaste employees an opportunity to celebrate on July 4. All collections will be delayed one day, and Friday pickups will be conducted on Saturdays.”

To report any missed pickups, visit https://tinyurl.com/5xfc28tn.