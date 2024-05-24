Tribute recently held at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Mountain Brook Facebook page.

On May 19, the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation held its Memorial Day step stone dedication ceremony and tribute to veterans at Mountain Brook’s Alabama Veterans Memorial Park.

The step stones in the American Flag Plaza honor veterans who served our country and give them a special place of remembrance.

Families, friends, and service members attended this year’s ceremony to honor those who served. Another dedication will take place in November.

To honor a veteran with a step stone, visit alabamaveterans.org/stepstones-order-form for the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park website, to fill out a form to reserve a stone.

The veterans who were added to the American Flag Plaza on May 19 were: