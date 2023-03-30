Tsvey Brider to perform gala at Temple Beth El

Photo courtesy of Tsvey Brider's Facebook page.
Tsvey Brider — Anthony Russell & Dmitri Gaskin
Tsvey Brider ("Two Brothers") presents a musical evening of diverse Jewish music, including combinations of African-American spirituals, the music of Jewish Eastern Europe, and tunes from the vibrant world of Yiddish culture.
The duo, composed of artists Anthony Russell and Dmitri Gaskin, will present a musical evening of diverse Jewish music, including combinations of African-American spirituals, the music of Jewish Eastern Europe, and tunes from the vibrant world of Yiddish culture.
The evening will begin with a reception at 7:30 p.m. featuring hours doves and drinks followed by the concert at 8 p.m.
Individual tickets are $54, $90 for couples and $25 for under 35.
Purchase tickets at meetyouatbethel.shulcloud.com/form/tsvey-brider