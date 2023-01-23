Update on Birmingham Camellia Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Glass. The Camellia Show will return to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Feb. 17 to present local camellia blooms.

Due to the recent subfreezing weather, there will not be many local outdoor blooms and therefore not enough for a competition.

However, on Feb. 18, there will still be a camellia plant sale in the auditorium of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until sold out).

Anyone with surviving blooms is invited to bring them to display. No prizes will be awarded this year, but the Birmingham Camellia Society hopes to resume the competition and show next year, weather permitting.

--Submitted by Cindy Warriner, Birmingham Camellia Society