Vacation Bible School roundup

by

Churches around the area will be hosting vacation bible school events this month and next month. The events provide children with a fun and engaging way to learn about their faith and to develop a deeper understanding of the Bible. 

Here are several VBS events taking place in the Mountain Brook area:

Mountain Brook Community Church

Where: 3001 U.S. 280 East

Date: June 12-15

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Stellar! Shine Jesus’ Light

Ages: Pre-K through 4th grade

Register: mbcc.us/vbs/

Mountain Brook Baptist Church

Where: 3631 Montevallo Road South

Date: July 10-14

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: TBD

Ages: Completed 3K through 5th grade

Register: mbbc.org/events/vacation-bible-school-2023

Canterbury United Methodist Church

Where: 350 Overbrook Road

Date: June 12-16

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Hero Hotline

Ages: Rising 4K through 5th grade

Register: canterburyumc.org/kidsummer

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

Where: 3207 Montevallo Road

Date: July 10-13

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: B.A.S.I.C. Elements Science

Ages: Completed 4K through 5th grade

Register: stpetersbhm.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1703767