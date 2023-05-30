Vacation Bible School roundup

× Expand Staff photo. Various places of worship in Mountain Brook are holding Vacation Bible Schools this summer.

Churches around the area will be hosting vacation bible school events this month and next month. The events provide children with a fun and engaging way to learn about their faith and to develop a deeper understanding of the Bible.

Here are several VBS events taking place in the Mountain Brook area:

Mountain Brook Community Church

Where: 3001 U.S. 280 East

Date: June 12-15

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Stellar! Shine Jesus’ Light

Ages: Pre-K through 4th grade

Register: mbcc.us/vbs/

Mountain Brook Baptist Church

Where: 3631 Montevallo Road South

Date: July 10-14

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: TBD

Ages: Completed 3K through 5th grade

Register: mbbc.org/events/vacation-bible-school-2023

Canterbury United Methodist Church

Where: 350 Overbrook Road

Date: June 12-16

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Hero Hotline

Ages: Rising 4K through 5th grade

Register: canterburyumc.org/kidsummer

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

Where: 3207 Montevallo Road

Date: July 10-13

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: B.A.S.I.C. Elements Science

Ages: Completed 4K through 5th grade

Register: stpetersbhm.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1703767