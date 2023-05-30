Vacation Bible School roundup

Staff photo.
Various places of worship in Mountain Brook are holding Vacation Bible Schools this summer.
Churches around the area will be hosting vacation bible school events this month and next month. The events provide children with a fun and engaging way to learn about their faith and to develop a deeper understanding of the Bible.
Here are several VBS events taking place in the Mountain Brook area:
Mountain Brook Community Church
Where: 3001 U.S. 280 East
Date: June 12-15
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Stellar! Shine Jesus’ Light
Ages: Pre-K through 4th grade
Register: mbcc.us/vbs/
Mountain Brook Baptist Church
Where: 3631 Montevallo Road South
Date: July 10-14
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: TBD
Ages: Completed 3K through 5th grade
Register: mbbc.org/events/vacation-bible-school-2023
Canterbury United Methodist Church
Where: 350 Overbrook Road
Date: June 12-16
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Hero Hotline
Ages: Rising 4K through 5th grade
Register: canterburyumc.org/kidsummer
St. Peter’s Anglican Church
Where: 3207 Montevallo Road
Date: July 10-13
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: B.A.S.I.C. Elements Science
Ages: Completed 4K through 5th grade
Register: stpetersbhm.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1703767