Vino to host 'Pooches on The Patio' on Sept. 14 to celebrate 12th anniversary

Vino, a Mediterranean restaurant located at 1930 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook’s English Village, will host its annual Pooches on the Patio event Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in celebration of its 12th anniversary.

Patrons are invited to dine with their dogs on Vino’s patio, as proceeds from the event benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS).

The event will feature specialty craft cocktails, giveaways and fun activities.

“It is with overwhelming joy and gratitude that we celebrate Vino’s 12th anniversary,” said Al Rabiee, owner of Vino. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with the community that brought us where we are today and by giving back to an organization that is near and dear to our hearts.”

The restaurant will be featuring classic Vino dishes and dinner favorites from its regular menu. The featured $8 drinks includeThe Pink Poodle and The Spiked Arnold PAWmer—will both be made with Tito’s. The Pink Poodle blends Tito’s with orange liqueur, lime and cranberry juice, and garnished with lime slices. The Spiked Arnold PAWmer is a blend of Tito’s, tea and lemonade. Tito’s will also be at the event giving out Vodka for Dog People merchandise to attendees and will set up a photo booth for guests and their four-legged friends.

In addition to patrons’ pets attending the event, the GBHS will be onsite with adoptable pups for attendees to meet and greet. Guests can enter to win prizes such as a $100 Vino gift card. Guests will also receive a complimentary goody bag with Vino’s apple fritters and brownies to take home.

Pups will also receive a complimentary dog treat bag. In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 205-870-8404 or at vinobirmingham.com.

For more information about Vino, visit vinobirmingham.com.