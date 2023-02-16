Vintage Market Days 'spring' 2023 event at Finley Center Feb. 16-18

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

The Vintage Market Days event for the Birmingham-Hoover metro area returns to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Feb. 16-18.

The event will showcase goods from more than 90 dealers of vintage and antique goods, handmade items, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage, spring holiday gifts, spring décor and more. It also will include gourmet fudge and chocolates, other treats, gourmet olive oils, do-it-yourself clinics and giveaways.

Hours will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $17+tax Thursday and $12+tax on Friday and Saturday. Once purchased, any ticket is good for the rest of the three-day event. Parking is free.

Tickets can be obtained through a link at vintagemarketdays.com.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next