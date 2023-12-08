Vulcan Park and Museum to host Magical Nights starting Dec. 9

From Dec. 9 to 10, and then again from Dec. 16 to 22, Vulcan Park and Museum at 1701 Valley View Drive will host "Magical Nights: Vulcan’s Holiday Experience" from 6 to 8 p.m.

This festive event promises attendees a delightful holiday experience featuring dazzling lights, music, delicious food, hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Admission prices are $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12, and free for children under the age of 4.

For more information about the event, interested individuals can visit visitvulcan.com.