'Tails in the Trails raises money for anteater habitat

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. Chris Pfefferkorn (President and CEO) with Brandon Stewart (President of the Junior Board and host of the evening).

Over 500 guests attended the Birmingham Zoo Junior Board's fundraiser earlier this month.

This year's 14th Annual ‘Tails in the Trails fundraising event was to benefit Carlito, the Zoo’s giant anteater and his habitat. Almost $195,000 was raised by the junior board via their Corporate Partner Program and this year’s ‘Tails in the Trails party, setting new records of philanthropy for this group.

Partying on the Trails of Africa, the outdoor celebration featured restaurants including Ladybird Taco, Biscuit Love, Rock ‘N Roll Sushi, Frothy Monkey, Overtime Grill & Bar, Hattie B’s Chicken, Adored Sweets, Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn, Taste, Post Office Pies, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Ruby Sunshine, Crumbl Cookies, Red or White, Seasons 52, and Chop N Fresh.

Guests enjoyed live animal encounters and an online auction.

× Expand 14th Annual ‘Tails in the Trails 2024

The Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board is a proud ambassador of one of Alabama’s most popular attractions and educational resources, with a role of securing financial support for the Zoo with a focus on projects to improve or build new animal habitats that our Zoo deems most important.

The Junior Board is also accepting applications for the coming year. The application deadline is June 23. Visit birminghamzoo.com/about-us/junior-board birminghamzoo.com/junior-board for information.