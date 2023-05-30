Zoo Brews to feature more than 20 breweries

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo will be hosting its Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Barbeque again this June, which raises money for conservation.

The annual Zoo Brews event at Birmingham Zoo will be held this month and will feature more than 20 breweries, wineries and cideries.

On Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 10 p.m., the 2023 Zoo Brews festivities will be open to ages 21 and older and will require a separate ticket purchase for attendance.

In addition to the brews, six food vendors will also be onsite, including Adored Sweets, Cousins Maine Lobster, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Wasabi Juan’s, Corazon and Tamale Queen, said Kallie Ricker, events manager for the Birmingham Zoo.

As of press time, Ricker was unable to provide a complete list of the breweries, wineries and cideries that would be in attendance. However, the zoo’s website promises an “experience [of] breweries from all over Alabama and the Southeast.”

The zoo’s Wild Burger restaurant will be open serving food as well as full-sized beer and wine for an additional charge.

To comply with ABC regulations, the event will operate with a “penny-a-pour” system. Alcoholic drink samples from each vendor will be valued at one penny. If guests do not have pennies with them, the zoo will have a “penny redemption” booth at each vendor location to allow guests to trade in larger coins for pennies. All pennies collected will be donated to the zoo’s Emergency Animal Fund.

General admission is $45 per person, and a designated driver ticket is $15 per person. All guests must present a valid ID for admittance, and no one under the age of 21 will be admitted. Tickets will be sold on site, but guests are advised to purchase tickets in advance.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews-2023.