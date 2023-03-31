Zoo hosting spring events for all ages

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. Children pick up eggs during the 2022 Easter egg hunt at the Birmingham Zoo.

Two Easter events will take place at the Birmingham Zoo this month.

An Easter Egg-Sperience is set for Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature 10,000 eggs hidden at the Zoo’s Henley Park.

“Easter celebrations have been going on here at your Birmingham Zoo for many years,” said Kallie Ricker, Birmingham Zoo events manager. “They first became a larger egg hunt in 2017, growing into the full Easter Egg-Sperience that we offer today.”

Egg hunts are offered for different age groups, starting with ages 0-4 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; ages 5-9 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; and ages 10 and up hunt from noon to 12:30 p.m.

All eggs are empty, and children can collect 10 eggs to turn in for a plush bunny.

The children’s hunt is free for zoo members and included in admission for non-members. The event will be held rain or shine.

“The 2023 Easter Egg-Sperience is the largest egg hunt in Birmingham, with a whopping 10,000 eggs to find in hunts for children and adults,” Ricker said.

The adult Easter egg hunt will take place on the same day from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Each participant will find one egg on the Trails of Africa playground and redeem it for an exclusive prize. Prizes included certificates from area businesses, special zoo tours, memberships and more, all valued at $50 or greater.

“The Adult Egg Hunt is not new and caught on very quickly, growing now into over 50 eggs,” Ricker said. “This year will also feature face painting and a DJ on Henley Lawn to add to the fun.”

Tickets for the adult hunt are $25 and do not include zoo admission for the day. Guests will need to purchase a zoo admission ticket or use their membership card to enter the zoo.

Adult egg hunt tickets are available for purchase at birminghamzoo.com/event/easter-egg-sperience. This event will be held rain or shine.