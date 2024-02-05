Zoo opens three new walking trails

Three walking trails at the Birmingham Zoo will open on Monday, Feb. 5 in a media-only event.

The Flamingo Trail allows guests to watch the feathered friends while getting in a quarter mile. The Gator Trail is a half of a mile and circles around the Swamp area and bird habitats at the zoo. For a mile long route, the Giraffe Trail goes through the Trails of Africa and around Alabama Wilds.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to support the Birmingham Zoo and their new Walking Trail initiative,” said Sophie Martin, Director of Corporate Communications and Community Relations. “Giving people a pathway to connect with nature, wildlife and the beauty of our zoo is an excellent way to help improve our overall mental health and well-being.”

“Your Birmingham Zoo is focused on conservation and improving the health of all living creatures globally,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, President and CEO of The Birmingham Zoo. “The Walking Trail collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is a great way to support these efforts,” he said. “Our guests are encouraged to take extra steps while seeing and learning about majestic animals from around the world.”

Each of the Walking Trails start near the zoo’s plaza and have color-coded signs to guide visitors along the walking paths. The trails were created using the zoo’s existing sidewalks and are easily identified by color and animal graphics.

--Submitted by The Birmingham Zoo