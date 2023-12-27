Zoo Year's Eve celebration to be held Dec. 31

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo.

Get an early start to 2024. Two Zoo Year’s Eve celebrations featuring Jingles, a giant plush monkey, are planned for Sunday, Dec. 31. These are very family friendly events for those who may have trouble staying up until midnight. The giant five-foot plush monkey will be given away in a drawing at the end of the evening.

Daytime Celebration

A daytime celebration will be held at your Birmingham Zoo from 1-3 p.m., with a massive plush monkey named Jingles being lowered at 2:00 p.m. in a countdown for the New Year. Special keeper chats featuring our resident primates will be held in the Primate/South America Building at 1:15 and 2:30 p.m. Fun educational activities related to the drop and New Year’s Eve will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. in the main plaza.

Daytime Celebration: 1-3 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – Primate Zookeeper Chat in the Primate/South America Building

2 p.m. – Jingles Monkey Countdown Drop in the Plaza. Photo opportunities.

1:30 p.m. - Primate Zookeeper Chat in the Primate/South America Building

1-3 p.m. – Educational activities in the Plaza

Primates & Pajamas

When the sun goes down, a second Zoo Year’s Eve celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Put on your PJs and come help countdown the new year with a special NYE drop at 6 p.m. Participate in fun photo opportunities and enjoy the educational activities from 5 to 7 p.m. Stroll among the 150+ animal lanterns at Glow Wild and watch the acrobatic shows at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Since the Primate/South America Building will be closed at night for the animals to sleep, a special primate scavenger hunt will feature primate lanterns.

Primates & Pajamas Nighttime Celebration: 5-7 p.m.

5 to 7 p.m. – Educational activities in the zoo’s plaza

6 p.m. – Jingles Monkey Countdown Drop in the zoo’s plaza. Photo opportunities.

5-9 p.m. - Primate Lantern Scavenger Hunt throughout Wild Glow

These Zoo Year’s Eve celebrations are included in the cost of zoo admission or the price to attend Glow Wild. The Red Diamond Express train and Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower should be available during both celebrations for an additional fee. Glow Wild is sponsored by Alabama Power. UAB Callahan Eye is the supporting sponsor.