15th annual Chili Cook-Off back at Brookwood Village on March 2

Staff photo. Participants ladle up samples of chili during the Exceptional Foundation's Chili Cook-Off at Brookwood Village. The cook-off is the foundation's largest fundraiser of the year.

The Exceptional Foundation will host its 15th annual Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by MortgageBanc, at Brookwood Village on March 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The cook-off is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds going toward programs that “strive to meet the social and recreational needs” of individuals of all ages with special needs.

As always, the event will feature live music, a kids’ play area, various contests, food, drinks and the event’s namesake chili cook-off among local chefs.

The event was developed by the Foundation’s junior board to raise money for its programs and has raised millions of dollars. Rain or shine, the cook-off will go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Macy’s parking lot of Brookwood Village.

Guests will have the option to taste samples of every chili recipe that teams create, from spicy to mild. Judges will decide a winner of the grand prize, first runner-up, second runner-up and the Spirit Award at the end of the event. The judges for the event are selected at random and typically consist of local celebrities, fellow chefs, food editors and even everyday chili lovers. The People’s Choice award will be voted on by the people in attendance.

Teams for the cook-off are registered on a first-come, first-serve basis, with corporate sponsors given first priority. To have your team put on the list for admission to the competition, email chili@exceptionalfoundation.org with your team’s details.

Tickets for the cook-off can be purchased at exceptionalfoundation.org for $10. The day of the event, tickets can be purchased at the entrance for $15. Children ages 12 and younger can enjoy the cook-off for free.