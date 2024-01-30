2 Mountain Brook teachers chosen for state Teacher of the Year competition

× Expand Craig Jelks (left) and Sarah Richardson (right)

Mountain Brook Elementary’s Sarah Richardson and Mountain Brook Junior High’s Craig Jelks have been chosen as the school district’s elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year for 2023-24. They will represent Mountain Brook Schools at the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.

The Teachers of the Year from the other four Mountain Brook schools were:

Brookwood Forest Elementary: Perry Wright, kindergarten

Cherokee Bend Elementary: Leah Saab, kindergarten

Crestline Elementary: Kendra Bierbrauer, fifth grade math

Mountain Brook High School: Kelly Chaffin, special education

The Alabama Teacher of the Year program identifies exceptional teachers, counselors, librarians and other certified educators from across the state.

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow said to be recognized by colleagues, students and parents in this way is a tremendous honor.

“Each one of our six teachers of the year has unique qualities that set them apart in their buildings, and it is special for them to be honored in this way,” Barlow said. “After talking to each of them and hearing about their passion for teaching and learning, I'm inspired by our faculty and staff. I feel honored to work with such special people who make our schools a great place to work and learn.”

Village Living caught up with each of the teachers to find out a little more about them and what this honor means to them.

Perry Wright

Perry Wright: Brookwood Forest Elementary (kindergarten)

Wright is in her 21st year in education and has been at BFES for eight years.

Q: Who was your favorite teacher when you were in school?

A: I actually homeschooled for a time after we moved, so I think my mom would be offended if I didn’t say that she was my favorite.

Q: Why did you choose to become a teacher?

A: Throughout my teen years, I always loved children. I chose teaching because I knew that I could teach in any place in the world and I also feel like teaching makes a huge impact on children and their families.

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: Seeing the children each day is for sure the highlight. They make every day brighter and I always have a funny story at the end of the day.

Q: What does being named Teacher of the Year for your school mean to you?

A: It is such an honor. I work alongside STELLAR teachers in an amazing school district. So for my colleagues to choose me to represent BWF this year is such a privilege. I know that I have become a better teacher since being here, and I just hope that I can be a part in making someone else grow in their journey as well.

Leah Saab

Leah Saab: Cherokee Bend Elementary (kindergarten)

Saab is in her eighth year in education and has spent her entire career at CBES.

Q: Who was your favorite teacher when you were in school?

A: My favorite teacher was my sixth grade English teacher, Ms. Averhart. She was the best teacher for me because she prepared me for junior high and high school English like no other teacher could. Above all, she loved me, even when learning was not easy.

Q: Why did you choose to become a teacher?

A: I realized that I love working with children and that I have an opportunity to touch the lives of little ones in a special way, encouraging them, loving them and helping them understand how precious and valuable they are to this world.

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: I have the opportunity to work with children, exposing them to skills and information that is important to their learning. I truly enjoy teaching kindergarten standards and fostering a love of learning in my students. Furthermore, I am so thankful for the chance to simply be a person in their lives that loves them.

Q: What does being named Teacher of the Year for your school mean to you?

A: Being named Teacher of the Year has been the greatest honor given to me in my professional life. This honor has brought me joy and affirmation, and it has truly inspired me to continue being the best teacher I can be.

Kendra Bierbrauer

Kendra Bierbrauer: Crestline Elementary (fifth grade math)

Bierbrauer has been in education for over 20 years in various capacities, including volunteering, substitute teaching and 12 years of full-time teaching at the elementary level.

This is her seventh year at Crestline Elementary.

Q: Who was your favorite teacher when you were in school?

A: Mr. Neider — he was my sixth grade social studies teacher and also my track coach. He cared about who I was and taught me

how to be tough, work hard and to constantly improve.

Q: Why did you choose to become a teacher?

A: I love my students! The idea of influencing young children and guiding them toward their full potential, to me, seems to be the most important job you can have in life.

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: I love creating learning experiences that all students can be successful in. I really enjoy seeing students grow in math confidence and report back to me years later that they are excelling in the highest levels of math.

Q: What does being named Teacher of the Year for your school mean to you?

A: I think it means that my colleagues, families and students have trust and faith in my ability to represent them. I also think it means that I make a difference.

Sarah Richardson

Sarah Richardson: Mountain Brook Elementary (preschool special education)

Richardson has been in education for 10 years and at MBES for nine.

Q: Who was your favorite teacher when you were in school?

A: Theresa Farmer, who taught fourth and fifth grade at Oak Mountain Intermediate School, and Trina Sularin, who taught history at Oak Mountain High School.

Q: Why did you choose to become

a teacher?

A: I had wonderful teachers who really built relationships with my family and made learning fun and important. I hoped to have the same impact on others my teachers had on me.

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: Watching children learn new skills for the first time and seeing their families celebrate around them. Partnering with families is the best because you want your students to be successful in school, but you also want to give families the tools they need so they can be successful in every aspect of life. Families with children with special needs carry so much, and I just want to come alongside them to encourage and equip them as their children continue to learn and grow.

Q: What does being named Teacher of the Year for your school mean to you?

A: It truly is an overwhelming experience. I am so thankful for every opportunity Mountain Brook has given me. I get to learn from the very best and be surrounded by leaders who believe in children and their families. I have met some of the very best people, who have impacted my professional and my personal life in ways I could never express in words. I have the best team and I truly believe preschool is a magical place. I am humbled and honored to represent Mountain Brook. If you have a preschool-aged child and live in the district, please apply to join our program. We would love to meet you.

Craig Jelks

Craig Jelks: Mountain Brook Junior High (ninth grade world history)

Jelks has been in education for 17 years and at MBJH for three years.

Q: Who was your favorite teacher when you were in school?

A: My favorite teacher was my 12th grade government teacher, Mrs. Ulch. She taught the subject with such clarity that it captivated me. She was also what you would call "old school." That is, a no-nonsense teacher that took education seriously and demanded her students work hard.

Q: Why did you choose to become a teacher?

A: To be clear, I never wanted to become a teacher. I earned a B.A. degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and a master's degree from Columbia University in New York. I wanted to be an attorney. Then, one day I saw a report on the national news stating there was a shortage of male teachers. The broadcast explained that students were in desperate need of male role models. For me, this was a calling. I would often complain to my college friends about the apathy of young people and saw this as an opportunity to make a difference. I abandoned my dream of becoming a lawyer and acquired a teaching certification. I was shocked that I was being paid for having no clue what I was doing. Nevertheless, I found joy in shaping the lives of young people. Almost 17 years later, that joy remains.

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: School has changed a lot over the last decade. Today, Instagram and TikTok have a prominent place in the lives of students. I have the task of engaging students to the extent that they forget about their cell phones and favorite apps. This is my favorite part of my job. I use events of the past (history) to arrest the attention of students in order to ultimately prepare them to become productive members of society. In fact, some of my lessons have made it to their social media feeds.

Q: What does being named Teacher of the Year for your school mean to you?

A: Mountain Brook Junior High School is a special place. Under the leadership of Principal Donald Clayton, I am convinced we will come to be known as "The Most Welcoming School in America." With so many gifted teachers here, it is the highlight of my teaching career to be selected as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. I am honored to represent our school and delighted that students feel empowered by the lessons I teach.

Kelly Chaffin

Kelly Chaffin: Mountain Brook High School (special education)

Chaffin has been in education for 17 years and at MBHS for three years. She teaches 10- beyond special education alternative achievement standards (which goes until age 21).

Q: Who was your favorite teacher when you were in school?

A: My high school chemistry teacher, Ms. Carrol, we are still in touch.

Q: Why did you choose to become a teacher?

A: I started subbing first on Fridays and loved it

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: Building relationships and seeing students achieve their goals.

Q: What does being named Teacher of the Year for your school mean to you?

A: This has been such an honor for not just me, but the whole MBHS special education team, and the special education community here in Birmingham. I’m so thankful.