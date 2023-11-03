Ammons, Khodanian to speak at chamber luncheon

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host their quarterly luncheon on Nov. 8 at the Birmingham Country Club.

The topic will be “Birmingham Has More” and will feature Birmingham Business Alliance CEO Steve Ammons and CCO Karla Khodanian as keynote speakers.

Ammons, who assumed the CEO position for the Birmingham Business Alliance in May after serving on the Jefferson County Commission, will share an update on current projects and future plans for the organization. Khodanian will speak on their “BHM: Birmingham Has More” campaign and its impact on the greater Birmingham community.

“Strong relationships lie at the heart of regional cooperation,” Ammons said.” We are grateful to have Mountain Brook as a partner to help us as we strengthen bonds, share insights and pave the way for a more prosperous Greater Birmingham region together.”

Networking will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch before Ammons and Khodanian speak.

The program will conclude at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members, $35 for non-members and $250 for table sponsorship (seats eight).

For more information or tickets, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.