Carousels members enjoy evening of dinner and dance

× Expand Submitted by Sarah Creveling. Kathleen Petznick, Patsy Norton, and Fay Hall.

Members of Carousels Dinner/Dance Club enjoyed an elegant evening of dining and dancing at the Country Club of Birmingham on Friday, Feb. 15.

Music was provided by The Classics. Party chair-persons were Fay Hall, Kathleen Petznick and Patsy Norton.

Members attending were Lynn Ault; Laurie and Charles Binion; Mary Alice and Don Carmichael; Judy and Jim Carns; Adele and Chuck Colvin; Bebe and Roy Costner; Sarah Creveling; Nina Crumbaugh; Tina and John Darnall; Charlotte Donald and Bobby Boisky; Bede and Sam Donnell; Patty and Larry Faulkner; Pattie Perry Finney; Augusta and Bill Forbes; Jo Anne and Nick Gaede; Melanie Gardner; Ann and Marshall Garrett; Theo Greene; Fay Hall and Ken Little; Ann and Fletcher Harvey; Jane and Cooper Hazelrig; Beth and Ron Henderson; Mary Ruth and Fred Ingram. Ann and Carl Jones; Jessie and Ken Key; Virginia Lavallet; Sahra and Ronald Lee; Joyce and Jim Lott; Cindy and Norton Montague; Sarah Neal; Patsy and Jim Norton; Martha and Peyton Norville; Sandra and Terry Oden; Valerie and Tom Pankey; Suzanne and Robert Parsons. Kathleen and George Petznick; Ruth Pitts; Betty and Fred Powell; Phyllis Russell; Mary and Terry Spencer; Bartley Statham; Betty Wagstaff; Anne and Bob Waudby; and Margie Williams.

Submitted by Sarah Creveling.