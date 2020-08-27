Celebrations: Given-Heath

× Expand Margaret Allyn Pratt Given.

Mr. Samuel Perry Given Jr. of Birmingham announces the engagement of his daughter, Margaret Allyn Pratt Given, to Tyler Levin Heath, son of Mr.and Mrs. Hugh Stanley Heath, of Tampa, Florida.

Miss Given is the daughter of the late Roxanne Raley Given of Montgomery. She is also the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Myron Raley of Montgomery, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Perry Given of Birmingham. The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Mountain Brook High School and a 2019 cum laude graduate of Auburn University where she received a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies.

During her time at Auburn, she made the Dean’s List for five semesters and served as Vice President of Publicity for The Big Event organization. Miss Given is a member of the Birmingham Débutante Club, and was a presentee at the Beaux Arts Krewe Ball, the Ball of Roses, the Debutante Club Ball and the Redstone Ball. She is a member of Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority.

Mr. Heath is the son of Hugh Stanley Heath and the grandson of Ms. Beth Andersen of Tampa, Florida, Ms. Lynn Levin Heath of Tampa, and Mr. Terrill Heath of Tampa. The prospective groom is a 2015 graduate of Plant High School and a 2019 graduate of Auburn University. He received a bachelor’s degree in Building Science and was a member of Farmhouse fraternity.

The groom is an assistant project manager with Brasfield and Gorrie in Nashville. The bride-elect currently works as a teacher in the Day School at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

The wedding is planned for September 26, 2020, at Camp Greystone in the mountains of Tuxedo, North Carolina.