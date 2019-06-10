Rushing-Suttles Engagement

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Rushing. Draper Rushing

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Eldon Rushing of Birmingham announce the engagement of their daughter, Draper Lynne Rushing, to Brandon Christopher Suttles, son of Ms. Stacy Tillman Suttles of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Mr. Kelvin Lawayne Suttles of Birmingham.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Norma Lyons Barron and the late Mr. Marcus John Lyons, Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Eldon Rushing of Birmingham.

Miss Rushing attended Mountain Brook High School. She is a graduate of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn University. She is a member of Delta Gamma social sorority and the Junior League of Montgomery.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Ms. Mamie Jo Murray of Swearengin, Mr. and Mrs. William David Tillman of Birmingham, and Mr. and Mrs. James Leon Suttles of Arab.

Mr. Suttles attended Pelham High School and is a graduate of the College of Engineering at the University of Alabama.

The bride-elect is employed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The prospective groom is employed by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama.

The wedding is planned for Oct. 12 at Mountain Brook Baptist Church.

Submitted by Michelle Rushing.