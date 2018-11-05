Little - Crawford wedding

× Expand Submitted by Terri Little Virginia Lane Little and David Herbert Crawford Jr.

Virginia Lane Little and David Herbert Crawford Jr. were married July 14, 2018 at Independent Presbyterian Church at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Brian Lays. A reception followed at The Country Club of Birmingham.

The bride, who was born and raised in Mountain Brook, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Penfield Little Sr. of Birmingham. She is the granddaughter of Kenneth Earl Little Sr. and the late Mrs. Little (Marcia Penfield), and Ms. Virginia Cunningham Lane and the late Mr. Paul Murray Lane all of Birmingham.

The groom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. David Herbert Crawford Sr. of Mobile. The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Frederick Rufus Crawford (Olivia) and the late Mr. Frederick Rufus Crawford, and Mrs. Roy Francis Bennett, Jr. (Carolyn) and the late Mr. Roy Francis Bennett Jr., all of Mobile.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, Stephen Penfield Little Sr.

The bride wore an ivory satin strapless wedding gown with a gentle sweetheart neckline and a cathedral train. She wore a grand width cathedral length veil trimmed in French alencon lace. The bridal bouquet was adorned by a satin ribbon made from the bride’s late grandmothers’ (Marcia Penfield Little) wedding dress. The ribbon was sewn/created by the groom’s grandmother, Mrs. Roy Francis Bennett Jr. who lovingly monogrammed the ribbon with the bride’s and late grandmother’s initials and wedding dates.

Alison Chapman Creighton was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Leacy Bromberg; Hinton Claire Daily; Carolyne Nix Kontomitras of Birmingham; Mary Helen Lyon and Elizabeth Jex McClelland both of Mobile; Mary Schilleci Morris of Birmingham; Mathilde Stafford Mulkin of New Orleans; Ashley Hannah Olenskey of Mobile; and Kathleen Mims Patrick of Birmingham.

The groom’s father was his best man. Groomsmen were Glenn Yelverton Adams; Jennings Haas Byrd; Michael Riddell Cowart Jr.; John Francis Edwards; William Sayre Kearley; Richard Mark Kirkpatrick all of Mobile; Stephen Penfield Little Jr., brother of the bride of Birmingham; William Joseph McAleer; Patrick Moore Parnell; Marvin Mostellar Radcliff; and William Allister Roe all of Mobile.

Scripture readings were given by uncles of the bride and groom, Kenneth Earl Little Jr. and Frederick Hill Crawford.

Music for the ceremony was performed by Dr. Jeff R. McLelland, organ; Dr. Joe Ardovino, trumpet; and Sarah Dennis, violin.

After the wedding trip to Saint Lucia, the couple lives in Mobile.

