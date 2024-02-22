Mountain Brook seniors presented at Midnight Ball

× Expand Left to right: Branum Lloyd, Alice Estes, Margaret Pelekis, Tyler Wadlington, Wilkes Nichols, John Killebrew Roberts. Photo courtesy of Rhea Pelekis.

Mountain Brook’s annual Midnight Ball was held on Jan. 27 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. 126 seniors were presented with their escorts in the hotel ballroom.

The entire evening which included the presentation, dinner and dancing coordinated by Ball Chair, Kristin Ritter and Ball Co-chairs, Julie Gillis and Kelli Kelly, and Treasurer, Christy Lee.

Additional committee chairs included: Lee Alice Estes, Betsy Byars, Emily Dunn, Rhea Pelekis, Lisa Dorough, Lindsay Cutshall, Nikki Still, Christy Baynes, Richelle Simmons, Melanie Toranto, Greer Black, Mary Anna Malone, Stacy White and Trish Hand.

× Expand Left to right: Harper Lee, Anna Prelipcean, Mary Ganser Lacey, Annie Lacey. Photo courtesy of Rhea Pelekis.

× Expand “ball chairs with daughters”Left to right: Ava Gillis, Julie Gillis, Lucy Ritter, Kristin Ritter, Carolyn Kelly, Kelli Kelly. Photo courtesy of Rhea Pelekis.

The presentees included:

Marisa Breeze Aljouny

Sarah Young Allen

Eva Marie Andrews

Lauren Elaine Barksdale

Sarah Patrick Barze

Mackenzie Leigh Bass

Mary Carleton Baynes

Margaret Caroline Bearden

Lucy Ann Benton

Zoey Brooke Bloomston

Caroline Adair Bowen

Ann-Massey Bowman

Sara-Katherine Bowman

Katherine Bibb Branyon

Elizabeth Barnes Brewer

Laura Burr Buha

Mary Jane Wortham Bussian

Lula Clayton Byars

Lauren Elizabeth Clark

Ann Oliver Coleman

Elizabeth murphree colgate

Mary Mackenzie Colvin

Addison Frances Combs

Ella Cobbs Cook

Kate Darden Cotton

Lillian Marie Cutshall

Catherine Grey Devening

Mary Margaret Dorough

Marlea Katherine Drinkard

Madison Nicole Dubrinsky

Carolyn Elizabeth Dunn

Mia Shiloh Duvdevani

Alice Mae Estes

Helen Morrow Ezelle

Elizabeth Patricia Faulkner

Holland Sellers Finch

Madeline Frances Freeman

Taylor Evans French

Kathryn Patrice Gabberty

Alice Bellingrath Garzon

Ava Catherine Gillis

Katherine Moore Glass

Martha Evelyn Goldman

Sprinnia Anne Gregory

Georgia Grace Hairston

Mary Patton Hand

Charlotte Paige Haukohl

Martha Olivia Holt

Addison Stearns Houser

Cecelia Claire Hunter

Mary Kathryn Hyche

Charlotte Durand Illges

Kennedy Michaela Johnson

Langley Elizabeth Johnson

Lily Kate Johnson

Amelia Gates Jordan

Pearl Faith Kast

Marrison Nell Kearse

Carolyn James Kelly

Nancy Carolynne Kent

Savanah Renay Kumar

Anne Lindsey Lacey

Mary Ganser Lacey

Emmanuelle Pascale Lamontagne

Harper Kathryn Lee

Ella Suzanne Lee

Kaiya Daisy Leibovitz

Lydia Jane Loglisci

Caroline Cates Lyman

Mary Katherine Malone

Mae Wells Martin

Amelia Frances Maziarz

Allison Jane McAlister

LeaNor Rorex McCauley

Grace Elizabeth Meadows

Madeline Elise Miller

Ann Tillery Moak

Avril Mia Mondragon

Anabelle Sage

Marlea Noelle Mutert

Virginia Wilkes Nichols

Lana Jane Orr

Lucille Delane Pankey

Margaret Fendley Parkman

avery brooke parnell

Sarah Anderton Passink

Margaret Rebecca Pelekis

Mary Catherine McGough Peterson

Estelle Olivia Petras

Frances Nicole Pilleteri

Mary Neale Polk

Anna Lillian Prelipcean

Sophia Grace Rhodes

Eliza Stewart Rice

Mackenzie Rae Riemer

Susan Lucille Ritter

Margaret McClain Robinson

Hillary Louis Rome

Philippa Judith Roy

Anna Madailein Ryan

Elizabeth Everett Sandner

Adah Evelyn Agrippa Schilleci

Abigail Elizabeth Sharp

Anne Bonds Simmons

Savannah Rain Simmons

Charlotte Dorothy Sims

Mary Caroline South

Caitlin Syltie Speake

Emma Danielle Stearns

Samantha Grier Stewart

Madeline Jean Still

Ella Frances Suttles

Greer Grace Thompson

Reese Evelyn Thompson

Mae Helen Tomlin Toranto

Katherine Baker Vardaman

Lauren Katharine Velazquez

Sarah Frances Walker

Katherine Murray Wann

Louise Langston Ware

Lauren Avery Weekes

Rachel Claire White

Reagan Lindsey Whitworth

Sherrod Elizabeth Wilbanks

Mary Russell Wood

-Submitted by Rhea Pelekis