Mountain Brook seniors presented at Midnight Ball

Left to right: Branum Lloyd, Alice Estes, Margaret Pelekis, Tyler Wadlington, Wilkes Nichols, John Killebrew Roberts. Photo courtesy of Rhea Pelekis.
Mountain Brook’s annual Midnight Ball was held on Jan. 27 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. 126 seniors were presented with their escorts in the hotel ballroom.
The entire evening which included the presentation, dinner and dancing coordinated by Ball Chair, Kristin Ritter and Ball Co-chairs, Julie Gillis and Kelli Kelly, and Treasurer, Christy Lee.
Additional committee chairs included: Lee Alice Estes, Betsy Byars, Emily Dunn, Rhea Pelekis, Lisa Dorough, Lindsay Cutshall, Nikki Still, Christy Baynes, Richelle Simmons, Melanie Toranto, Greer Black, Mary Anna Malone, Stacy White and Trish Hand.
Left to right: Harper Lee, Anna Prelipcean, Mary Ganser Lacey, Annie Lacey. Photo courtesy of Rhea Pelekis.
“ball chairs with daughters”Left to right: Ava Gillis, Julie Gillis, Lucy Ritter, Kristin Ritter, Carolyn Kelly, Kelli Kelly. Photo courtesy of Rhea Pelekis.
The presentees included:
- Marisa Breeze Aljouny
- Sarah Young Allen
- Eva Marie Andrews
- Lauren Elaine Barksdale
- Sarah Patrick Barze
- Mackenzie Leigh Bass
- Mary Carleton Baynes
- Margaret Caroline Bearden
- Lucy Ann Benton
- Zoey Brooke Bloomston
- Caroline Adair Bowen
- Ann-Massey Bowman
- Sara-Katherine Bowman
- Katherine Bibb Branyon
- Elizabeth Barnes Brewer
- Laura Burr Buha
- Mary Jane Wortham Bussian
- Lula Clayton Byars
- Lauren Elizabeth Clark
- Ann Oliver Coleman
- Elizabeth murphree colgate
- Mary Mackenzie Colvin
- Addison Frances Combs
- Ella Cobbs Cook
- Kate Darden Cotton
- Lillian Marie Cutshall
- Catherine Grey Devening
- Mary Margaret Dorough
- Marlea Katherine Drinkard
- Madison Nicole Dubrinsky
- Carolyn Elizabeth Dunn
- Mia Shiloh Duvdevani
- Alice Mae Estes
- Helen Morrow Ezelle
- Elizabeth Patricia Faulkner
- Holland Sellers Finch
- Madeline Frances Freeman
- Taylor Evans French
- Kathryn Patrice Gabberty
- Alice Bellingrath Garzon
- Ava Catherine Gillis
- Katherine Moore Glass
- Martha Evelyn Goldman
- Sprinnia Anne Gregory
- Georgia Grace Hairston
- Mary Patton Hand
- Charlotte Paige Haukohl
- Martha Olivia Holt
- Addison Stearns Houser
- Cecelia Claire Hunter
- Mary Kathryn Hyche
- Charlotte Durand Illges
- Kennedy Michaela Johnson
- Langley Elizabeth Johnson
- Lily Kate Johnson
- Amelia Gates Jordan
- Pearl Faith Kast
- Marrison Nell Kearse
- Carolyn James Kelly
- Nancy Carolynne Kent
- Savanah Renay Kumar
- Anne Lindsey Lacey
- Mary Ganser Lacey
- Emmanuelle Pascale Lamontagne
- Harper Kathryn Lee
- Ella Suzanne Lee
- Kaiya Daisy Leibovitz
- Lydia Jane Loglisci
- Caroline Cates Lyman
- Mary Katherine Malone
- Mae Wells Martin
- Amelia Frances Maziarz
- Allison Jane McAlister
- LeaNor Rorex McCauley
- Grace Elizabeth Meadows
- Madeline Elise Miller
- Ann Tillery Moak
- Avril Mia Mondragon
- Anabelle Sage
- Marlea Noelle Mutert
- Virginia Wilkes Nichols
- Lana Jane Orr
- Lucille Delane Pankey
- Margaret Fendley Parkman
- avery brooke parnell
- Sarah Anderton Passink
- Margaret Rebecca Pelekis
- Mary Catherine McGough Peterson
- Estelle Olivia Petras
- Frances Nicole Pilleteri
- Mary Neale Polk
- Anna Lillian Prelipcean
- Sophia Grace Rhodes
- Eliza Stewart Rice
- Mackenzie Rae Riemer
- Susan Lucille Ritter
- Margaret McClain Robinson
- Hillary Louis Rome
- Philippa Judith Roy
- Anna Madailein Ryan
- Elizabeth Everett Sandner
- Adah Evelyn Agrippa Schilleci
- Abigail Elizabeth Sharp
- Anne Bonds Simmons
- Savannah Rain Simmons
- Charlotte Dorothy Sims
- Mary Caroline South
- Caitlin Syltie Speake
- Emma Danielle Stearns
- Samantha Grier Stewart
- Madeline Jean Still
- Ella Frances Suttles
- Greer Grace Thompson
- Reese Evelyn Thompson
- Mae Helen Tomlin Toranto
- Katherine Baker Vardaman
- Lauren Katharine Velazquez
- Sarah Frances Walker
- Katherine Murray Wann
- Louise Langston Ware
- Lauren Avery Weekes
- Rachel Claire White
- Reagan Lindsey Whitworth
- Sherrod Elizabeth Wilbanks
- Mary Russell Wood
-Submitted by Rhea Pelekis