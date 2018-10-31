Spencer - Bryan engagement

× Expand Submitted by Laura Bryan Terry Hassell and Mary-Claire Spencer.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Spencer are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary-Claire, to Terry Hassell Bryan of Nashville.

Terry is the son of Laura and David Bryan of Birmingham. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Terry Jefferson Bryan of Brantley, Alabama and Mr. William Carl Hassell and the late Mrs. Bonnie Hassell of Birmingham. Mary-Claire is the granddaughter of Mrs. Rachel Spencer and the late Mr. Golden Lee Spencer of Statesville, Alabama and Mr. and Mrs. Garland Leftwich Page of Bedford, Virginia.

Terry graduated from Mountain Brook High School and received his bachelor of science degree in building science from Auburn University, where he was a member of the FarmHouse fraternity. He is currently employed as a project manager with J.E. Dunn Construction in Nashville.

Mary-Claire graduated from Statesville Senior High School. She received her bachelor of arts degree in sociology with a minor in social and economic justice from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and her masters of education in nonprofit leadership from Belmont University in Nashville. Mary-Claire is the director of urban membership for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

A Jan. 5, 2019 wedding is planned at Broad Street United Methodist in Statesville.

