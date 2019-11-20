Wedding Announcement: Hall-Fall

× Expand Photo courtesy of Louise Fall. Wesley Franklin Fall and Jordan Tate Hall married June 29 at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

Jordan Tate Hall and Wesley Franklin Fall were married June 29 at Canterbury United Methodist Church. The Reverend Samuel Lee Williamson officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at Roots and Revelry Ballroom.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wayne Hall of Hawkinsville, Georgia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs.Melvin Eugene Clemons of Prattville, Alabama, and the late Mr. Clemons and the late Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Wayne Hall of Prattville, Alabama.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wyatt Franklin Fall of Mountain Brook. He is the grandson of Mrs. Ray Osborne Welborn and the late Mr. Welborn of Laurel, Mississippi, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ira Veltus Fall Jr. of Ellisville, Mississippi.

The bride was given in marriage by her father. She wore a romantic, white silk dupioni gown designed by Heidi Elnora. Th estrapless sweetheart neckline bodice was completed with delicate Alencon lace. The gown was fitted at her natural waist and accented with a tiny crystal flower belt adorned with rhinestone details. The soft A-line organza skirt with pockets swept to a chapel-length train. Completing her ensemble was a chapel-length veil with delicately scalloped Alencon lace stitched to the softly curved edge.

The bride was attended by Aubrey Fiorillo, cousin of the bride, of Plains, Georgia, as matron of honor and Sarah Allen of London, England, as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Shay Bierly, sister of the bride, of Phoenix, Arizona; Amy Funderburg,sister of the groom, of Birmingham; Peyton Domning of Mobile, Alabama; Catherine Perez of Palo Alto, California; and Ashley Schnurr of Madison, Alabama.

The groom’s father, Frank Fall, of Mountain Brook, served as his best man. Groomsmen were Taylor Hall, brother of the bride,of Hawkinsville, Georgia; Corey Funderburg, brother-in-law of the groom, of Birmingham; Patrick Bearden of Foley, Alabama;Jacob Koval of Palo Alto, California; and Christopher Edmunds of Denver, Colorado.

After a honeymoon trip to St. Lucia, the couple live in Tuscaloosa.

Submitted by Louise Fall.