‘Champions for Children’ breakfast creates brighter futures for children

Photo courtesy of Childcare Resources. Attendees at the Champions for Children Charity Breakfast on May 2.

Nearly 300 philanthropic-minded business professionals and community members came together on May 2 at The Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook for the second annual Champions for Children Charity Breakfast, a fundraiser hosted by Childcare Resources.

Childcare Resources is a nonprofit organization in Birmingham that makes quality child care possible by providing information, education and assistance to families, care providers and the community.

During the breakfast program, attendees learned about the history of Childcare Resources and its impact on the community for nearly 35 years. They also heard the story of Lauren and her son, Jaxon, who represent just one of more than 22,000 working families in Central Alabama who struggle to afford child care. These individuals make too much to quality for government assistance but still struggle to afford basic housing or food needs due to the rising cost of care for their children.

“Every donation to Childcare Resources, regardless of the amount, helps to create a two-generation impact,” said Joan Wright, executive director of Childcare Resources. “The support we receive through the Champions for Children Charity Breakfast allows us to further enhance our programs, like our Supplemental Child Care Program, which not only enables working families to remain employed, improve their economic condition and make a quality choice for early education, but also extends benefits to the family, children and employers.”

The Champions for Children Charity Breakfast generated over $90,000 in one-time gifts and multi-year pledges, with an additional $7,500 of in-kind support to help further the agency’s mission. The event was sponsored, in part, by iBERIABANK, Elyton Capital and Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, with additional support from BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, The Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, PSAV, PrintSmart, Spoiled Rotten Photography, Ernest and Lynne Hughston, Francene Drexler and Drexler Document Laboratory.

Submitted by Childcare Resources.