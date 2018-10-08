Families, pups have paw-some time at annual Pooch Plunge

1 of 22
Photos by Lexi Coon.
The LJCC held their annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 7 to highlight the end of summer and give local pups the chance to swim in the outdoor pool before it closed for the season.
Pups of all shapes and sizes took over the LJCC's outdoor pool on Oct. 7 regardless of their jumping and swimming abilities, frolicking in the baby pool and fetching countless tennis balls in the lap pool. It was a celebration of our four-legged friends and a way for them to enjoy a quick dip before the outdoor pool is closed for the end of the summer season.
A portion of the funds raised benefitted the Animal League of Birmingham, which helps local animal nonprofits.
