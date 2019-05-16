Farmers markets returning to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Farmers markets offering fresh local produce are returning to Mountain Brook this summer.

Summer is the time for fresh air and fresh food, and to bring local produce and other goods to Mountain Brook area residents, farmers markets are a great place to start. Markets are also a great place for the community to gather, talk with one another and meet growers in their area.

Shades Valley Presbyterian Church, at 2305 Montevallo Road, is planning on hosting the second year of their farmers market again on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Shades Valley pastor Leanne Reed previously said the idea for hosting their market came from a church group working on community outreach.

The church will have two to three produce vendors, a meat vendor and specialty breads and jams, as well as other local vendors on rotation, Bruce Ludwig, with Shades Valley, said via email. They were also hoping to schedule live music and cooking demonstrations.

The Shades Valley market kicked off May 22 and will continue through Aug. 14.

Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, located at 3405 Brookwood Road, will enter their second year of a farmers market this summer, as well.

MBPC started their market on May 18, and it will continue on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through late summer. While the original plan is to remain a weekend event into September, that date may change and interested people should check with the church for updates.

MBPC will also be featuring goods from local growers.

For more information, contact Shades Valley at 871-7309 or MPBC at 967-5037.

Did we miss a Mountain Brook farmers market? Let us know by emailing schandler@starnespublishing.com.