Fourth Annual Taste of Mountain Brook brings crowd

Alyx Chandler
The fourth annual Taste of Mountain Brook took place along Hoyte Lane on Sunday, September 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and featured food vendors from all over the city.
On Sunday, Taste of Mountain Brook brought out hundreds of Mountain Brook community members to try some new and long-time loved local favorite food options, in addition to some entertainment from students showcasing their talents.
Vendors at the fourth annual event included Vino, Black Sheep Kitchen, Bongiorno Italian Restaurant, Newk’s Eatery, Davenport’s Pizza, Icehouse, The Pantry, Continental Bakery/Chez Lulu, Dyron's, Taco Mama, Billy's Sports Grill La Paz Restaurant & Catering, Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Grille 29, Zoes Kitchen, Midici Italian Kitchen, Piggly Wiggly and more.
The event benefited All in Mountain Brook, a new community-based nonprofit organization that aims to enhance and protect the lives of Mountain Brook youth. All food and beverage from the event was donated by participating restaurants.
Village Living was a sponsor for the event. For more information, go to tasteofmountainbrook.com.