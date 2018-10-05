Village Garden Walk celebrates Antiques in the Gardens

The fourth annual Village Garden Walk was held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 4 - 6 p.m. Merchants decorated their storefronts with garden-inspired themes and stayed open later for attendees.

The fourth annual Village Garden Walk was held Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 from 4-6 p.m.

Merchants decorated their storefronts with garden-inspired themes and stayed open later for attendees.

Many of the decorations invoked fall colors, though the temperature remained in the summer heat.

The walk celebrates the annual Antiques in the Gardens event, held on Oct 4-7.

