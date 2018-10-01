'Go Gold' event raises $100,000 for Smile-A-Mile

× Expand Submitted by Savannah Lanier DeRieux Candice and Lee McKinney

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Smile-A-Mile had a “Go Gold” event at the home of Mountain Brook residents Candice and Lee McKinney to raise awareness and funds for the organization’s year-round programs. The event was hosted by the McKinneys, Nancy and Glenn Goedecke, Catherine and Emmett McLean, and Bevelle and Jamie Worthen.

More than 150 guests enjoyed hor d’oeuvres by Chef George McMillan of FoodBar. Smile-A-Mile’s Executive Director Bruce Hooper and Associate Executive Director Kellie Reece spoke to the group about how the organization fulfills its mission of providing hope for the childhood cancer journey.

The highlight of the evening was Lisa Cunningham, mother of a cancer patient, sharing about her family’s journey with childhood cancer and what Smile-A-Mile means to them.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt message from Roddy McKinney encouraging the guests to support Smile-A-Mile. The event raised more than $100,000. These funds will directly support Smile-A-Mile’s Hospital Outreach Program and Programs at Smile-A-Mile Place.

Smile-A-Mile’s mission: Smile-A-Mile’s mission is to provide hope, healing of the spirit and love for the whole family during the childhood cancer journey. Through year-round meaningful and educational programming, Smile-A-Mile helps those in Alabama who are affected by childhood cancer thrive during treatment and the years beyond.

