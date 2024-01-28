Hirn earns Eagle Scout rank

Colton Nathan Hirn was awarded scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. He follows his two brothers, Tyler and Trenton, and father, Dr. Ron Hirn, in achieving this honor.

Hirn is a member of Boy Scout Troop 63, chartered to Canterbury Church of Mountain Brook, in the Vulcan District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts. He has been an active member since age 11 and has held multiple leadership positions during his years with the troop.

For his Eagle Project, Hirn cleared and rebuilt a teaching garden at Will’s Place which is designed to allow veterans and children with learning disabilities to work the soil and tend their plants in a therapeutic outdoor environment.

Outside of scouting, Hirn is a senior at Mountain Brook High School, is a member of the National Honor Society and will study Engineering in the Fall at Auburn University.

--Submitted by Dawn R. Hirn