JD Wise art show set for Aug. 23

The newly-remodeled Steinway Piano Gallery in the English Village is hosting an art show of instruments by artist JD Wise.

Wise's musical pieces range from silver flutes and golden saxophones to burnished guitars and brilliant Steinway pianos with a little artistic twist. For the first time in Birmingham, JD will also be making available a limited amount of his signed prints and canvas giclee’s.

The event will take place Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 6-9 p.m. at Steinway Piano Gallery of Birmingham, 200 Cahaba Rd, Suite 100 in Mountain Brook.

Since 2013, Wise began to paint his unique art style and is receiving positive revues for his work. His art has been featured in a number of publications, including Nashville Arts Magazine as well as Art Galleries and Artists of the South.

Since then, JD has painted hundreds of paintings using the medium of acrylic on canvas. His art can be seen inmany prestigious homes and businesses throughout the country.

“I draw what I see in my head when I’m listening to music," Wise said. "When a jazz musician plays, their instrument becomes one with them and something wonderfully colorful happens. I hope my art inspires your heart and refreshes your soul.”

For more information, visit jdwiseart.com