Krauss honored as Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Krauss. Eagle Scout Billy Krauss.

William “Billy” Crawford Krauss achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in February and was honored on May 26 at a Court of Honor ceremony at St. Peter’s Anglican Church. He is a member of Troop 53 under Scoutmasters George Elliott and Franklin Bradford.

Billy began scouting as a Tiger Cub and earned the Arrow of Light Award through Cub Scouts. As a Boy Scout, he earned 22 merit badges and is a member of Troop 53, where he served in leadership positions including instructor and patrol leader.

He also worked on a sailing vessel at the Ciganka High Adventure Camp in the Bahamas.

For his Eagle project, Billy converted 33 feet of pebble path into a path of pavers suitable for people with mobility challenges in the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham.

A May 2019 graduate of Mountain Brook High School, Billy was a member of the National Honor Society, section leader of the drumline for the Mountain Brook High School Marching Band and section leader of the percussion section of the Mountain Brook Symphonic Band. He attends St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He will attend the University of Mississippi in the fall.

Billy is the son of Drs. William and Erin Krauss of Mountain Brook and the grandson of Mary Ann Krauss and the late Dr. William R. Krauss of Columbus, Ohio, and Thomas and Mary Lorsung of Columbia, Maryland.

