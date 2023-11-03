Lang takes new role at Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bill Lang. Bill Lang, the new marketing director at the Birmingham Zoo, poses with Zuri the giraffe.

Bill Lang said his wife has joked for a while that his job in retirement would be driving the train at the Birmingham Zoo.

So when he recently joined the zoo’s senior management as the director of marketing and events, he said she commented that he was “just starting a couple of years early.”

“My children grew up coming to the zoo and volunteering,” he said. “My daughter was a zoo volunteer in her teens, while she was a student at John Carroll [Catholic] School.”

And because of that, the zoo and its residents — like Zuri the giraffe, who’s with Lang in his staff headshot on the zoo’s website — all feel like family to Lang.

So when the opportunity for the director of marketing and events position presented itself, it was “too good not to do,” he said. “I’ve been overjoyed with the people here and the work they do and the mission.”

Lang said since joining the staff, he’s learned even more about the state’s only accredited zoo, from the scientific research being conducted there to the zoo’s conservation efforts.

“It’s a great fit for my passions and talent, and it’s great to be part of a bigger vision and mission,” he said.

Before coming to the Birmingham Zoo, Lang worked in marketing and public relations for more than 30 years, more than half of that with Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

“The whole vision Dr. Bronner [creator of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail] has with improving Alabama, for me the zoo is right along with that,” he said. “I love telling stories about Birmingham and Alabama, and this is right up my alley. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Lang said he’s also excited about the events the zoo offers, like Hoots & Howls in October and Glow Wild, which starts in November.

“I’m so thrilled with all of what they have right now … they give families great opportunities to come and do things locally that are world class,” he said. “I’m excited about bringing energy and outside insights into those events.”

“His public relations and marketing experience, let alone his experience hosting big events, is just going to be an added bonus to the zoo,” said Jennie Whitman, the zoo’s chief financial officer. “We’re only going to benefit from that.”

Lang said he’s delighted to be there and to experience day-to-day life at the zoo, from being part of the zoo’s mission to hearing elephants and lions at work every day.

“While I love the events, the animals are the stars of the show, and they’re here every day,” Lang said.

He’s excited about bringing his new grandson there, just like he did with his children.

“It’s such a great place to be a part of,” Lang said.