Library gears up for ‘spooky’ night

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Kids throw “snowballs” while in a “Frozen” wonderland at A Night Dark and Grimm, hosted by Emmet O’Neal Library on Oct. 27, 2017.

The Emmet O’Neal Library will host the annual Night Dark and Grimm event Oct. 26, offering families a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween at the Mountain Brook library.

The movie “Peter Pan” will be shown on the lawn, and many games and crafts offered at the event will be themed around the movie, children’s librarian Rachel Owens said.

“We get a lot of families,” Owens said.

The event will start at 6 p.m., offering parents a chance to bring their children after work, Owens said.

It will be similar to last year’s event, Owens said, with family-friendly activities where everyone is invited to wear their Halloween costumes.

Last year, the library provided activities from sword fighting, a snowball fight, a bouncy slide and a crawl-through maze to small projects such as making ornaments or sea slime.