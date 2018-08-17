Linda Bonnin to speak at chamber’s quarterly luncheon

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Doors to the venue will open at 11 a.m., with the luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker for the afternoon will be Linda Bonnin, a prominent figure in higher education for more than 20 years. She began her career in academia as director of special events and board of visitors coordinator at the University of Memphis, where she stayed and ascended to associate vice president for communications, public relations and marketing and later to interim vice president for communications, public relations and marketing from 1997-2014.

From there, Bonnin made a bigger name for herself at Louisiana State University as vice president for strategic communication in 2014 before coming to the University of Alabama in 2015 to fulfill the same role.

Tickets for the luncheon are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Register at mtnbrookchamber.org.