Local churches hosting Vacation Bible Schools

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Various places of worship in Mountain Brook are holding Vacation Bible Schools this summer.

As school comes to an end, many surrounding community organizations and groups will be hosting special camps and activities for students during the summer months. Churches are no exception. Take a look at a collection of Vacation Bible Schools offered in the Mountain Brook area below.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

► When: 9 a.m. to noon, June 3-6

St. Luke’s will be holding their annual Vacation Bible School early in June and will be following a theme called “Footprints of St. Paul.” According to Linda Nichols, director of children’s ministries, “St. Luke’s uses the marketplace model.” Groups of kids will visit shopkeepers and take part in activities like breadmaking and mosaics. There will also be music, snacks and games, and they will host an Olympic games on Thursday.

For more information, go to saint-lukes.com.

Canterbury United Methodist Church

► When: 9 a.m. to noon, June 10-14

Canterbury UMC’s Vacation Bible Camp is part of a larger, seven-week offering of activities, called Camps@Canterbury, that is being piloted by the church this year. The VBC is offered until noon each day, with the option of extended daycare until 4 p.m. The other six camps — Serve Week, Make Them Laugh, Mad Science and others — go until 1 p.m. with extended care available, too.

All camps are meant for kids in grades K-5 and are limited to 30 registrants. Learn more at canterburyumc.org./summercamps.

Mountain Brook Community Church

► When: 8:30 a.m. to noon, June 10-13

MBCC’s annual Vacation Bible School event this year is “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good!” According to Group, a ministry resource organization that created this year’s programming, “the epic African adventure engages the whole herd.”

The VBS is for kids in rising pre-K through fifth grade and is free. Rising sixth-graders are able to attend as “junior helpers,” according to MBCC. T-shirts are $8 and CDs are $5. Registration is required. See more at mbcc.us/vbs.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

► When: 9 a.m. to noon, June 10-14

St. Francis Xavier’s summer 2019 Vacation Bible School will be following the new “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good!” programming, created by ministry resource organization Group. According to Group, “kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life.”

St. Francis Xavier’s VBS is open to kids in rising 4K-second grade and the cost is $20 per child. Register online at sfxbirmingham.com.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

► When: 9 a.m. to noon, June 24-27

St. Peter’s is offering its free Vacation Bible School in late June, and will also be following the “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good!” package for the week. Kids will go through activities an Imagination Station, Wild Bible Adventures, KidVid Cinema and a Safari Celebration, according to Group, the ministry resource organization that created the programming.

The cost of the VBS is free, although there are limited spots. Register online at stpetersbhm.org/vbs2019.

Mountain Brook Baptist Church

► When: 9 a.m. to noon, July 8-12

Mountain Brook Baptist Church is hosting their annual Vacation Bible School later in the summer. Kids who have turned 4 years old (by Sept. 21) through those who have completed fifth grade are welcome to attend the camp. Activities will include music, Bible stories, crafts, recreation and snacks.

The cost of the Vacation Bible School is free, but a donation is suggested for a T-shirt. Register online at mbbc.org/vbs.