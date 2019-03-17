Local residents support the JLB’s efforts to raise more than $1 Million for One Place

× Expand Photos courtesy of Amy Kerper The 2019 Torchbearers from Mountain Brook.

Two years ago, the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) announced plans to celebrate and commemorate the JLB’s 100th Anniversary. The organization will provide One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center the lead gift to acquire and remodel a permanent space for operations.

As part of the effort to provide this gift, the JLB has engaged a cross-section of the Birmingham community to come together to cast a wider net for fundraising and awareness.

Collectively, over the last two years, the 2017 and 2018 Torchbearers, with the help of over 1,500 individual donors, have raised over $500,000 toward the JLB’s goal of $1.25 million.

On March 11, the torches were passed to 20 new torchbearers who are ready to raise $10,000 each, totaling $200,000 for this year’s goal. Each torchbearer was chosen to represent their specific community and to caste their light on all those around them.

The 2019 Torchbearers from the Mountain Brook area are Ryan Graham, Zach Mather, Tyler Novak, Joey Pierson, Valerie Ramsbacher and Sarah Silverstein

This process works to collectively touch each community in the greater Birmingham metro area.

Each gift creates a stronger, brighter light for our community in our fight against domestic violence and sexual assault as we work toward our goal of $1.25 million to be the lead gift for a permanent home for One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

Each gift – large or small, a stronger, brighter light is created for our community in the fight against domestic violence and sexual assault as the organization works toward the goal of $1.25 million to be the lead gift for a permanent home for One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

People across the state are encouraged to support the Community of Lights campaign to help the Torchbearers reach their individual donation goals for One Place. Visit communityoflights.swellgives.com to donate through May 9.

Submitted by Amy Kerper