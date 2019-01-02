MBPD, local Fraternal Order of Police deliver wagons for Little Red Wagon program

× Expand Submitted by Jaye Loggins The MBPD and Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 78 delivered 20 wagons and donated $2,000 to the Children’s of Alabama Little Red Wagon Program on Dec. 19.

The Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 78 partnered with the Mountain Brook Police Department in the “Little Red Wagon Campaign,” benefiting Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

The campaign provided wagons to Children’s of Alabama, which uses them for transporting children in and about the hospital. The goal of the campaign was to donate 25 wagons to the hospital. The campaign ran through the month of October and the wagons were decorated in November.

The wagons were delivered to the hospital Dec. 19 along with a check for $2,000. Monies were donated to Children’s of Alabama specifically for the Little Red Wagon program to be used for maintenance and cleansing/disinfecting of the wagons during and after use.

Twenty of the wagons were painted by Jim and Jim's in Homewood as a donation. The lettering was done by Stripeking in Fultondale as a donation.

The Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 78 and MBPD would like to thank the city government officials for the support and for allowing this campaign to happen. They would also like to thank the business community for the assistance and support. Most of all, they would like to thank the residents for their support in this campaign and for the continued support in every campaign that they do.

